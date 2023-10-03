Private Ocean LLC Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 323.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 48.6% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 52 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $642.99 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a market cap of $96.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $690.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $681.55.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.49 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

