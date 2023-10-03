Private Ocean LLC Has $107,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 1,671.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 267.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $175.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 46.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

