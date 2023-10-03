Private Ocean LLC Has $144,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 295.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Honeywell International by 99,910.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,691,018,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $350,886,409,000 after buying an additional 1,689,328,001 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,223,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $349,081,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Honeywell International by 367.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,985,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,469,000 after buying an additional 1,560,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4,671.8% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,844 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.2 %

HON stock opened at $182.61 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.08 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.73 and a 200-day moving average of $195.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading

