Private Ocean LLC Has $171,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Ocean LLC lowered its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% during the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% during the first quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 72.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,285,000 after acquiring an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Price Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $140.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.19, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.62 and a 200-day moving average of $135.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

