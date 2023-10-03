Private Ocean LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 65.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $378,000. FCA Corp TX grew its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 62.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 12.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amgen news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Argus increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.69.

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $3.38 on Monday, hitting $265.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,442,452. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm has a market cap of $141.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $255.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.30.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 196.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 57.45%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

