Private Ocean LLC Has $48,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Private Ocean LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $506,690,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 234.7% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hagemann purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $111.43 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.05 and a 200-day moving average of $130.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 39.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.89.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

