Private Ocean LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 1,732.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 272.0% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

NYSE CCL opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.40. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

