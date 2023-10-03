Private Ocean LLC Invests $166,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYT. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,167.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 75,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 69,239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.09. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $286.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

