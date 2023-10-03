Private Ocean LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 228,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $46.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.53 and a 12 month high of $48.23.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.3419 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

