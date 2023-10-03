Private Ocean LLC Purchases 1,058 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Private Ocean LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 112.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 157,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,582,000 after buying an additional 37,834 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $72.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.86. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.07 and a 52 week high of $80.96.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.