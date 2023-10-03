Private Ocean LLC Purchases 2,489 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 486.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,553,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,414 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $50.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.77.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

