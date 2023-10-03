Private Ocean LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 762 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $211,000. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $112.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

