Private Ocean LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 6,000.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rebalance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,952,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 264.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 100,351 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,685,670,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 73,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 77,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.34. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $54.10.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

