Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

PTGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 2.0 %

PTGX opened at $16.34 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.24 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.16. The firm has a market cap of $940.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.89.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Protagonist Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 52.3% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,469,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,595,000 after purchasing an additional 504,609 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 13.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 935,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,851,000 after purchasing an additional 107,490 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 48.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 109.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.