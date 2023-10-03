PSI Advisors LLC Sells 27 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after acquiring an additional 824,597,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,759,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,632,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,477 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,398,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 0.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,368,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,936,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $868,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,587,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.39, for a total value of $49,243,124.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,430,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,916,200,851.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 2,093 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $868,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 417,360 shares of company stock valued at $165,661,878. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

MA traded down $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $393.39. 818,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,649,274. The stock has a market cap of $370.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $418.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $438.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.88.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

