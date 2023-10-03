Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Stock Performance

PULM stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $7.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.77.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.19. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 253.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 million. Equities analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. 11.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulmatrix Company Profile

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

