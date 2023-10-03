Purus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 75.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.15. The company had a trading volume of 863,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,672. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $39.61 and a 1-year high of $49.48. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.97.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

