Purus Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 214,405 FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 214,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,000. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs accounts for 3.5% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.50% of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 135.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 881.7% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 18,577 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,139,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,476,000 after acquiring an additional 57,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Price Performance

BATS:BUFR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.48. 928,989 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42.

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Profile

The First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (BUFR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds which holds a laddered portfolio of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETFs. BUFR was launched on Aug 10, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

