Purus Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 84.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 72.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total value of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,532,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total transaction of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,615,697.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock valued at $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

View Our Latest Report on Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $6.45 on Tuesday, reaching $288.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680,675. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The stock has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $303.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.78.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.