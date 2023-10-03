Purus Wealth Management LLC Has $656,000 Position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

Get Invesco Solar ETF alerts:

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TAN traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 572,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,822. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $47.50 and a 12 month high of $84.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Solar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Solar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.