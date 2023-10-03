Purus Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,387 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 315.5% in the first quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 12,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,303 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.2% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 367,563 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $37,219,000 after purchasing an additional 61,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research raised Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Read Our Latest Report on Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $95.34. 1,131,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,051. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.