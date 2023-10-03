Purus Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the period. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $2,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,942.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,834 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $1.28 on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,011. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.33.

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

