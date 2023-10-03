Purus Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the period. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 2.1% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Purus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 75,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 848,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,991. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.75. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.87.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.