Purus Wealth Management LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, September 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $652,310.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,052 shares in the company, valued at $108,597.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.38. The company had a trading volume of 309,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,390. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.96. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 84.65%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 16.18%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Stories

