Purus Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Purus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000.

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72.

About First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

