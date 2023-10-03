Purus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,907 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,907 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,854 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $460,136,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,668,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,091 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. 1,502,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,526,199. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

