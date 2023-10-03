Purus Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,127 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 4.9% of Purus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,941,708,000 after buying an additional 1,315,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,210,385 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,069,186,000 after purchasing an additional 111,505 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,595,523 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,247,000 after purchasing an additional 535,776 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COST. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. HSBC began coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $569.25. 549,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,498. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $554.52 and a 200 day moving average of $526.17. The company has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $576.19.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $78.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

