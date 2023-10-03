Purus Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Purus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 7.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,076 shares in the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.06. 13,776,893 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,238,949. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

