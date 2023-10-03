Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,127 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FPX. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 55,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,701,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,823,000.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPX stock traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.35. The stock had a trading volume of 11,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,724. The stock has a market cap of $728.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.11. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $76.82 and a 52-week high of $95.44.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

