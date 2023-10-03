Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,902 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Purus Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 27,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $29.94. 615,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.78.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

