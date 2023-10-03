Purus Wealth Management LLC Sells 882 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Purus Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of ARCC stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,471. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.19%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 116.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

