Purus Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,935 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 63.9% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

LNG traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $161.91. 288,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,864. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $182.35. The company has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 481.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.23.

Get Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.