Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by HSBC from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QGEN. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Qiagen from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Qiagen from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qiagen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.92.

Qiagen Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $40.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $51.18.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.21 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Qiagen’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Qiagen

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Qiagen by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Qiagen by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 248.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 499,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,502,000 after purchasing an additional 356,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of Qiagen by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 82,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 59,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

