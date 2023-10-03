Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Acquired by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Quanta Services makes up about 2.2% of Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,965,000 after buying an additional 182,092 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after acquiring an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,758,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after purchasing an additional 20,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,025,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $502,997,000 after purchasing an additional 53,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,579,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,093,000 after purchasing an additional 288,876 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total value of $1,054,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,715,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Quanta Services Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $212.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.49.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

