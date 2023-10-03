QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.48, but opened at $6.30. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. QuantumScape shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 568,989 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Evercore ISI started coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen downgraded QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.57.

In related news, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 76,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $524,272.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,755.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other QuantumScape news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 144,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total value of $1,466,477.22. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 766,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,772,259.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 76,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $524,272.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 604,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,755.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 505,815 shares of company stock valued at $4,179,294. Corporate insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,570 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 78.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 14.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 65,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 18.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in QuantumScape by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 88,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares in the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 19.25, a current ratio of 19.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 5.18.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

