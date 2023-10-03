QUASA (QUA) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

QUASA (QUA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 3rd. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $133,258.96 and approximately $1,004.39 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QUASA has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007418 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00020760 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016495 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 42.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000086 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00013597 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,340.44 or 0.99967446 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002300 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00113602 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $504.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

