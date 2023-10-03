Raymond James Cuts K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$8.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
KNTNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised K92 Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.
View Our Latest Stock Report on KNTNF
K92 Mining Stock Down 3.3 %
K92 Mining Company Profile
K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than K92 Mining
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- MarketBeat Stock of the Week, Amazon Goes Big on AI
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Inflation is Why a Soft Landing is Bad for the Economy
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.