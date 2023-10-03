Raymond James Cuts K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target to C$8.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

KNTNF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised K92 Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Get K92 Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on KNTNF

K92 Mining Stock Down 3.3 %

K92 Mining Company Profile

OTCMKTS:KNTNF traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 43,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,157. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.74. K92 Mining has a 1-year low of $3.93 and a 1-year high of $6.63.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.