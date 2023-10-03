RBA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $598,722.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,067.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 217,635 shares of company stock worth $11,566,176. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.37 and a 200 day moving average of $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.