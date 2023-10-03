RBA Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 132,115.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488,443,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,656,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,317,362 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,385,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,630,000 after buying an additional 435,368 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after buying an additional 25,032 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,362,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,763,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,331,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,236 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

