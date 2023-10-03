RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 203.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLPI shares. Wedbush started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.92.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $47,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,169.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.83 per share, with a total value of $68,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,535,453.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,169.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $163,835 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.82. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.99 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 101.04%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

