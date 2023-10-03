RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after buying an additional 2,053,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after buying an additional 1,696,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 57,030.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,291,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $416,447,000 after buying an additional 1,288,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after buying an additional 1,243,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares in the company, valued at $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $415.00 to $398.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $394.32.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $318.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $287.75 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The firm has a market cap of $105.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

