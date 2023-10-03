RBA Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $73.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

