RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chubb by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Chubb by 21.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,499 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 102,751.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,833,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,517,747,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after purchasing an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Chubb Price Performance
NYSE:CB opened at $206.34 on Tuesday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $181.23 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.03 and a 200 day moving average of $198.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62.
Chubb Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.
Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.
View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb
Insider Activity
In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total transaction of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,071 shares of company stock worth $7,110,385. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Chubb
Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chubb
- What’s a Sound Playbook for Investors During Election Years?
- How You Can Beat the Yields on near 5% Treasuries, plus Upside
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- International Paper’s 5% Yield Offers Big Value
- Trading Halts Explained
- A Growing 4% Dividend makes this a REIT to Shop For
Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.