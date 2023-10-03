RBA Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,585 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,176,000. Adobe comprises about 2.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,246,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.50.

Adobe Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $521.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $237.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $530.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $276.60 and a 52-week high of $570.24.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares in the company, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.