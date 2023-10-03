RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $229.14 on Friday. RBC Bearings has a 52-week low of $152.90 and a 52-week high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $229.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,855,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,855,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,553,000 after acquiring an additional 153,744 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,980,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,967,000 after acquiring an additional 103,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1,462.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 30,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 523,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,512,000 after acquiring an additional 18,543 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

