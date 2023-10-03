RCS Financial Planning LLC Acquires 2,522 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after buying an additional 257,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

BATS QUAL opened at $132.15 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.04. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

