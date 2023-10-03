RCS Financial Planning LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

RCS Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $389,000. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $321,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $85.07 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.40. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.