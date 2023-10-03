RCS Financial Planning LLC Has $893,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

RCS Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,428,712,000 after purchasing an additional 69,509,114 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,058,000 after acquiring an additional 27,720,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $148,306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,042,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $21.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

