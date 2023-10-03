RCS Financial Planning LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

RCS Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. RCS Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 203.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $22.47 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.29. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $24.85.

