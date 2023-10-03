RCS Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,960 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

RCS Financial Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 311,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 204,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 21,154 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 43,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the period. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $39.08 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $43.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.50.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

